“It just happened in a blink of an eye,” Teen fighting for life after crash that killed her driver last Tuesday

TECUMSEH, Okla. (KFOR) – It’s nearly been one week since two teens on their lunch break at Tecumseh High got into a horrific crash just blocks away from school. The driver died before emergency crews could get there and his passenger is still clinging for life in the ICU.

“I just hope that she will recover and be normal as she was before this tragic accident,” family friend Zoey Faulkner said.

From All-American life as a high school volleyball start to now clinging for life.

Brooklynn Nixon is surrounded by doctors and machines.

“It just happened in a blink of an eye,” Faulkner said.

A normal off-campus lunch break at Tecumseh High School took the life of Ryder Linsey and left Brooklynn breathing through a tube.

Police say Linsey was speeding when his car lost control at the intersection of Rangeline and Broadway Extension.

He died on scene and Brooklynn was flown to OU Med in a coma.

Family and friends say they prepared for the worse.

“They honestly did not think she was going to make it on the flight there,” Faulkner said.

But five days after the wreck, there was a miracle.

Brooklynn opened her eyes and her tubes were removed on Monday.

The fight is still not over.

She has a fractured skull, four broken ribs, a tear in her heart, and no feeling in both of her hands.

“I have a little sister who is her age and that makes it even more heartbreaking,” Faulkner said.

Back at the scene, the tire tracks are still fresh as they lead up to Ryder’s memorial.

A star football play who will never suit up again and a volleyball start who likely won’t either.

“She is family and always will be family and we will be there every step of the way,” Faulkner said.

Brooklynn’s facial reconstruction surgery is set for Tuesday where she will have pins put in her face.

She also has open heart surgery later this week.

Click here to support a GoFundMe for Brooklynn.

Click here to support the GoFundMe for Ryder’s family.