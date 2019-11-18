× Jury finds man accused of killing Tecumseh officer guilty on all charges

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The man accused of killing a Tecumseh police officer has been found guilty on all charges by the jury.

Byron Shepard has been found guilty of first-degree murder for killing 22-year-old Justin Terney in March 2017.

Terney was a rookie officer working for the Tecumseh Police Department for just over six months.

Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn, who is trying this case, explained to the jury how on March 26, 2017, Terney pulled over a vehicle that didn’t have a tag light.

The driver, Brooklyn Williams, was driving on a suspended license.

Shepard, her boyfriend was sitting in the passenger seat.

Dashcam video shown in court shows Shepard lied about his name, then ran into the woods when Terney called him on it.

Terney followed behind, with his backup, Asst. Chief Mike Mallinson not far behind.

Mallinson took the stand Wednesday and was brought to tears recalling the chase into the pitch black field.

Terney deployed his taser, then Shepard allegedly shot at the officer. Terney shot back and both were hit.

Mallinson described going into tactical mode once he heard the gunshots ring out, turning off his flashlight, drawn to the injured men by their shouts.

He said Terney’s final words after letting him know he hit Shepard were, “Mike, I think I’m going.”

Terney died from his wounds at the hospital.

It’s the second time many close to the case have had to sit through similar testimony. In February, Williams was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to 25 years in prison for her role in Terney’s death.

Shepard’s court-appointed attorneys argued that while this was an awful thing to happen, Shepard didn’t want to kill Terney.

His attorney pointed out that in the several minutes Shepard and Terney were standing near the car, Shepard had a gun concealed in his waistband the entire time.

She said had he wanted to kill him, Shepard could have pulled it out and shot him anytime but he didn’t because he just wanted to get away.

The jury also found Shepard guilty of knowingly concealing stolen property and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.