Man accused of attempting to orchestrate murder-for-hire plot while in the Oklahoma County Jail

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - A robbery suspect and his associate are now facing murder for hire charges - accused of trying to have his victims killed before his court date.

30-year-old Gregory Jordan and 32-year-old Ahndrea Boyiddle are charged in the alleged plot.

According to court documents, Jordan was in the Oklahoma County Jail when he made calls to Boyiddle, allegedly organizing the murder-for-hire plot.

"He was in the jail when he was trying to get this plot going and was using the female to facilitate it outside of the jail walls," said Sgt. Megan Morgan with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

That murder - allegedly of two women who say they were victims of a carjacking at the hands of Gregory Jordan.

The two told police Jordan got in their car and held them at gunpoint, "demanding they drive or they will die," court documents read.

After driving for about an hour, the victims say he demanded they hand over all their belongings, get out of the car and run.

Jordan then, allegedly, told the victims if they called the police he would find them and kill them.

"Now, fortunately, investigators were able to intervene before anything actually happened," Morgan said.

In the phone call at the jail, Jordan and Boyiddle allegedly discussed a hit-man.

He wanted her to meet the hit-man "so she could keep her hands clean of the murder," according to court documents.

"But over the weekend Ahndrea was taken into custody and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail for soliciting for murder," said Morgan.

That's because the person they believed to be a hit-man was actually an Oklahoma City Police Officer.

During a meet-up, Police say Boyiddle agreed to pay the undercover officer $2,500 upfront and $2,500 after the murders, even giving the victims' names and addresses.

Jordan now faces conspiracy for solicitation of murder in addition to the previous charges he was already in jail for.