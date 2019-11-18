Man allegedly assaulted woman with hammer before Oklahoma City standoff

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted a woman with a hammer before barricading himself inside of an Oklahoma City apartment.

On Sunday, just before 4 p.m., police responded to a domestic call on the city’s southwest side after a caller said she was assaulted by a man with a hammer.

According to a police report, when officers arrived, they heard glass breaking coming from the back of an apartment. Police walked to the back and found a man standing on the back porch with a hammer in his hand.

An officer told the man, later identified as 35-year-old Travis Young, to drop the hammer, in which Young reportedly responded, “you will have to shoot me, b****,” and walked away.

Officers continued to give Young commands, but he did not follow them and walked into an apartment, barricading himself inside.

Less than 30 minutes later, authorities saw black smoke coming out of the window on the south side of the apartment, as well as out of the back door.

Firefighters were called to the scene to put the fire out and opened the back door to the apartment.

The report states officers asked Young through the open door to come out of the apartment, but he allegedly walked to the door holding a large knife and slammed the door shut.

Eventually, Young was taken into custody and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on complaints of first-degree arson, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and first-degree burglary.