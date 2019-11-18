More than 300 jackets, other warm items donated in Chickasha coat drive ahead of winter season

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KFOR) – More than 300 jackets were donated in a coat drive in Chickasha earlier this month, city officials say.

Thanks to the community of Chickasha, a total of 321 jackets and 255 other warm items, including gloves, scarves and warm hats, were donated to the Coats for Chickasha drive.

The drive benefitted students attending Chickasha Public Schools.

On Nov. 15, city staff delivered the donations to the high school activity center where principals were able to select the sizes children at their schools needed.

“We would like to thank citizens for their donations to Coats for Chickasha,” said John Noblitt, City Manager. “Heading into the cold winter months, we know these items will help children in our community focus on learning and playing, rather than struggling to stay warm.”

Jennifer Stegman, Chickasha Public Schools Interim Superintendent, said the coats donated filled a need for many students.