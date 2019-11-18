× ODOC regional director named Oklahoma Co. jail administrator

At their meeting Monday afternoon, the Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Authority, known as the jail trust, unanimously voted to appoint Greg Williams as the new jail administrator.

Williams is currently a regional director with ODOC and has over 30 years of experience with the department.

Williams’ date of employment will be set once funding is approved by the budget board and county commissioners