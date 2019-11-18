× Oklahoma couple arrested after 3-year-old adopted daughter dies from suspected child abuse

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma couple was arrested in the death of their 3-year-old daughter who they had adopted less than a year ago.

On Nov. 6, deputies with the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office and crews with the Broken Arrow Fire Department responded to the 9000 block of 253rd St. in Broken Arrow for a call of an unresponsive child.

When officials arrived, they found three-year-old Faith Seaman unresponsive and without a pulse. She was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office says an autopsy revealed that Faith had severe injuries that were consistent with child abuse and that had also happened the day before she died.

Investigators interviewed Glen and Kelsey Seaman, both 25, and learned that the couple had fostered at least five children for several months.

Faith was adopted by the Seamans in December of 2018, but had cared for her since April of 2018.

At the time of the incident, there were two other children in the home under the age of two. The children were taken into the custody of DHS.

Kelsey Seaman was charged Friday with first-degree murder of child abuse, child abuse, child neglect and obstructing a peace officer. Glen Seaman is charged with enabling child neglect and obstructing an officer.

