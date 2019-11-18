Oklahoma organization receives $10K grant to support homeless seniors

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma organization has received a grant that will help support homeless seniors.

Recently, Sunbeam Family Services was awarded a $10,000 grant from the Employees Community Fund of Boeing.

“We are honored to receive this generous grant from the Employees Community Fund of Boeing,” said Patrick O’Kane, director of Senior Services at Sunbeam. “The Emergency Senior Shelter provides compassionate wrap-around services and resources to seniors who otherwise may be living on the street.”

Sunbeam works to end senior homelessness by “giving hope and restoring dignity” through its Emergency Senior Shelter, the state’s only shelter equipped to assist homeless seniors. The shelter serves a high number of veterans, representing 35 percent of residents served.

The shelter is staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and is supported by mental health professionals from Sunbeam’s Counseling program.

Residents receive home-cooked meals, a warm bed and weekly laundry services along with comprehensive case management, including an individualized plan developed to support them in their path toward permanency. Residents are provided case management for up to 6 months to ensure they are successful in their new, permanent home.