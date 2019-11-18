OSBI investigating suspicious Choctaw County death

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A suspicious death investigation is underway in Choctaw County, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says.

On Sunday, 48-year-old Jamie Williams was found unresponsive in his home in the 1000 block of S. Main in Ft. Towson.

Paramedics were called to the scene, but Williams was pronounced dead when they arrived.

The medical examiner will determine Williams’ exact cause and manner of death.

OSBI officials are asking anyone who had contact with Williams on Sunday to call (800) 522-8017.