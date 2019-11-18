× Police: Teen breaks legs jumping from airport terminal to escape arrest

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities with the Oklahoma City Police Department say a teen broke his legs while jumping from the terminal to the ground in an attempt to evade capture and arrest for a felony warrant.

The 16-year-old male was on a Houston to OKC United flight.

OKCPD says he has a felony warrant for 2nd-degree burglary out of Cleveland County and was going to be picked up from the airport by deputies.

“Apparently he knew he was going to be picked up, so while exiting the plane he chose to slip through a crack in the jet bridge (the bridge that joins the plane with the terminal) and ran across the tarmac.”

Airline, airport and law enforcement all gave chase and he climbed on top of the terminal building.

A short time later, he attempted to jump to the ground and injured both legs when landing.

He was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for treatment.