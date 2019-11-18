Resurfacing set to begin on Covell Rd. in Edmond this week

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Resurfacing of a one-mile section on a busy Edmond road is expected to begin this week.

On Tuesday, Nov. 19, the area of Covell Road will be resurfaced from Air Depot Boulevard to Midwest Boulevard.

The project is expected to take approximately three weeks with cooperative weather.

During this time, traffic will remain open, but it will be reduced to one lane with the use of flaggers to help direct traffic. Access to homes and businesses along the roadway will also be available during the resurfacing.

Drivers should expect delays or find an alternate route if possible.