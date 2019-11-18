× Sooners Rally to Beat William & Mary

Oklahoma’s men’s basketball team only led for less than two and a half minutes, and had to go on a 10-2 run to end the game to beat William & Mary 75-70 on Monday night at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.

The Sooners struggled shooting, hitting just 42 percent from the field and were just 3-for-18 from three-point range.

OU trailed by as many as 11 points in the first half, then trimmed the deficit to just two at halftime, 39-37.

The Tribe led for most of the second half too, until the Sooners tied it on a 3-pointer by Brady Manek to make it 68-68.

That started OU’s run, and on the next possession, De’Vion Harmon got a steal and fed Manek for a dunk to give Oklahoma its first lead of the second half, 70-68.

Manek had 10 points in the game.

Austin Reaves then clinched the with with a jumper to make it 72-68.

Reaves had 18 points and 9 rebounds, while Kristian Doolittle led OU with 19 points and added 8 rebounds.

Oklahoma commited just four turnovers and were 16-for-20 at the free throw line.

OU improves to 4-0 on the season and will host Maryland-Eastern Shore on Thursday night at 7:00 pm.

(photo courtesy @OU_MBBball)