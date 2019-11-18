× The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree, Red Kettle campaign to kick off at Quail Springs Mall

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Salvation Army of Central Oklahoma is kicking off the holiday season with the launch of its Angel Tree and Red Kettle campaigns this week.

On Tuesday, you will be able to find the Angel Tree and iconic red kettles at Quail Springs Mall in Oklahoma City. The Angel Tree will be located on the lower level by Great American Cookie.

Angel trees will also be located at Penn Square Mall in Oklahoma City and Sooner Mall in Norman.

Kettles will be out through Christmas Eve and raise money to support the ongoing programs and services of The Salvation Army.

Volunteer bell rings are needed, so if you’re interested, click here.