× Baby Shark Live! to make splash in Oklahoma City next year

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A viral sensation will come to life on stage next year in Oklahoma City!

“Baby Shark Live!,” a brand new and immersive concert experience, will splash into the Chesapeake Energy Arena on April 17.

Baby Shark will join his friend Pinkfong on an adventure into the sea, singing and dancing through new and classic songs including Five Little Monkeys, Wheels on the Bus, Jungle Boogie, Monkey Banana Dance and, of course, Baby Shark.

The hit song “Baby Shark” climbed the charts and connected with fans around the globe. And, the Baby Shark dance video has over 3.8 billion views, making it the 5th most viewed video in the history of YouTube.

The concert will be at the Peake on Friday, April 17 at 6 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 22 at 10 a.m.

Click here for more information.