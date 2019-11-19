× Boys & Girls Club collecting donations for needy pets this holiday season

WILSON, Okla. (KFOR) – An organization in a rural Oklahoma community is working to make sure that pets are taken care of this holiday season.

During the month of November, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Red River Valley Oklahoma and Wilson units are hosting a pet supply drive to support ‘Food For Pets.’

‘Food For Pets’ is a nonprofit organization that provides pet food at no cost to pet owners who are struggling financially and cannot afford to keep their pets. Organizers say they serve veterans, the elderly, homeless, low-income, unemployed and disabled members of the community.

The Boys & Girls Clubs are collecting the following items:

Dog & cat beds

Dog & cat blankets

Dog & cat treats of any kind

Dog & cat collars

Donations can be dropped off at the club’s Ardmore location, located at 100 Broadlawn Park Plaza, or Wilson Elementary unit, located at 1860 Hewitt Rd. in Wilson.