Death-defying 91-year-old blind man refuses to let vicious attack 3 years ago keep him from his independence

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man who was attacked, beaten and left for dead in his own home 3 years ago is continuing to defy the odds through the recovery process.

“I was scared to death when they told me I was in the hospital and I couldn’t move and had tubes in me. I thought ‘well, this is it,'” Elward Caine told News 4.

However, that wasn’t the end for now 91-year-old Elward Caine. It was the beginning of a story of hope, courage, and perseverance.

“You always remember people like Helen Keller. Well if she can do it, why can’t I?” Caine said.

Caine was born blind. He’s been defying the odds by how he’s pressed on following a vicious attack inside his own home where he was beaten and left for dead three years ago.

“It was shocking. I didn’t even know until they told me, I had to be in intensive care for three days. Then, I found out I couldn’t move,” Caine said. “I couldn’t walk. I couldn’t feed myself or anything.”

Caine said he was feeling pretty helpless.

“It looked like I wasn’t going to do very well,” he said. “There was talk about, well you probably should go to a nursing home.”

However, that wasn’t going to cut it. He wanted to go home. That’s why he said outpatient care at Valir Pace was the best choice for him.

“Physical therapy is extensive here. They customize it to him to get him more solid on his feet to where he’s not taking falls,” Dr. Mark Winchester with Valir Pace said. “He is an inspiration to us. In short, I don’t know how he keeps a positive attitude like that all the time, but he does.”

Having a positive attitude and staying determined, never giving up, is what Caine said keeps him going.

“We don’t have to give up. We can be successful,” Caine said. “When I look back and I think, three years ago, everybody wrote me off and here I am proving that it can be done.”