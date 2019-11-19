Duncan, Okla., community comes together after Walmart shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUNCAN, Okla. (KFOR) - Police have identified the three people involved in the shooting at Walmart in Duncan Monday morning.

Aubrey Perkins, 39, and 31-year-old Rebecca Vescio-Varela were in their car when they were shot by 43-year-old Wbiliado Varela Jr. before he turned the gun on himself.

Varela was in another car, but police haven't determined how long he may have been waiting before shooting.

The community is coming together after the tragedy. A memorial has been set up in front of Walmart.

Pastors at the First Baptist Church in Duncan held a community prayer meeting Monday night to let people heal after the shooting rocked the community.

"We just feel like it was the appropriate response to allow the community a place to mourn, a place to grieve," Pastor Bryan Pain said. "I think it was a healing moment. I think it was good to channel the emotions that we have."

About a hundred people showed up to the meeting.

Police say the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute.

"The relationship we have so far is Mr. Varela and Ms. Vescio were married, or at least common law married, or we're still looking into that. We don't know any type of relationship between Varela and Perkins at this time," Lt. John Byers with Duncan Police said.

Pastor Pain wants to remind everyone about Duncan's strength and resilience.

"Providing a place like we did last night allows us to say this is Duncan, this is who we are, this is a place we can express our faith and grief together," he said.

Walmart stayed open throughout the situation yesterday. Police say there was no threat to anyone else. The case is still in the early stages of investigation.