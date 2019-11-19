Edmond PD warns motorists against ‘overtaking’ school buses

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Edmond Police Department officials are warning motorists to not drive past a stopped school bus.

Edmond police posted a video on their Facebook page of drivers zooming by as a school bus is stopped along the road with its stop sign out.

“This is not okay! The charge is ‘overtaking a school bus,’ and the fine is $260.00. But the price of a child’s life is immeasurable. It is the law to stop when a school bus has their stop sign out,” Edmond police said in a statement that accompanied the video.