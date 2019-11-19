Edmond residents continue to see high water bills throughout colder months

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) - It's been more than four months since News 4 began reporting high-water bills across the City of Edmond.

At the time, city officials blamed Mother Nature. But as summer turned to fall, residents are still seeing sticker shock.

“That water is pretty darn expensive,” said Shelly Gregory.

The Gregory family still payed more than double compared to last year. They don't have a pool and they're not watering their front lawn.

“This is more than I even had budgeted for the summer. I am like you make me feel like I need to go out and get a loan to pay,” Gregory said.

She`s not alone. The issue is even hitting us in the KFOR newsroom.

News 4 engineer and Edmond resident James McManus is also paying more recently. He says he's not using any more water than normal, either.

“No increase until the last few months going from 4,000 gallons to 9,000 gallons in one month,” McManus said.

News 4 reached out to the City of Edmond for an update. A spokesperson is still telling us most of their meters are reading accurately, and pointed out residents may have a leak they don't know about.

“I haven`t seen any leaks. I haven`t had any leaks. I looked around, I couldn`t find where any excess water is coming through,” McManus said.

“I would like for somebody to finally get to the bottom of it. There are too many people complaining. I mean, hey, we love our new water tower, but are we paying for everybody's water tower? I am not quite sure what is going on here. Something is not right,” Gregory said.

City Council approved their electric smart meter project at the end of October. The smart meters will allow customers to see their water consumption daily.

City officials urge everyone who still has questions to contact the Utilities Customer Service Department at (405) 359-4541.