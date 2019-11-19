Fire crews fight blazes across the metro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) - Strong constant winds and low humidity sparked grass fire season a little earlier than usual. Fire officials say we could be in for a tough one because grasses are high thanks to all the rain last spring.

"We had lots of fires today," said Deputy Chief Chris Denton of the Edmond Fire Department.

That's an understatement. Air Comfort Solutions Chopper 4 was on the scene of a grass fire at SW 29th and Cemetery. It was one of at least 13 fires metro fire crews responded to on Tuesday afternoon.

"It just takes some dry kindling, like those grasses; it takes low humidity, like we had today; tack on some winds with that, and we are ready for fire season," Denton said.

Edmond and Oklahoma City crews were also at the scene of a large fire at 178th and Portland. It seems like a long time ago, but those heavy rains last spring didn't do us any favors for fire season.

We had record amounts of rain that has grown those grasses up very tall; they are pretty thick, so now they have gone dormant.

Unfortunately, Tuesday was one of those days that showed us what we are in for for the next 2 or 3 months.

Fire officials are telling people to make sure trees and grass are cut back. Keep leaves, branches and debris away from your house. Make sure to check vehicles and trailers for metal that could be dragging on the pavement.

Officials also say to check burning regulations in your community.

"If you think that you shouldn’t be burning, you shouldn’t be burning," Denton said.