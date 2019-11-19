Day 3 of impeachment hearings

Firefighters battle 15-acre grass fire in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the state prepares for winter, fire officials are warning Oklahomans to take precautions against grass fires.

On Tuesday afternoon, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a large grass fire near N.W. 178th and Portland.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene in an effort to contain the 15-acre blaze.

At one point, the fire jumped a fence and began burning a property to the north.

Firefighters say they sent a crew to N.W. 192nd and Portland in an attempt to cut off the fire and prevent it from moving farther north.

Authorities stress that drivers and residents in the area should use caution.

