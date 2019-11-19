Officials respond to fire, possible barricaded suspect at Oklahoma City building

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – When firefighters and police officers responded to a report of a shooting on Tuesday morning, they quickly realized that the situation was more complex than they originally believed.

Around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oklahoma City police and firefighters were called to a reported shooting near N.W. 82nd and Western Ave.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they quickly noticed smoke and flames coming from a second-story window. Officials soon learned that the suspect in the shooting had barricaded himself inside the burning building.

Crews were able to evacuate all of the other residents and move them to safety as firefighters sprayed water through the windows. Fortunately, fire officials say they have the main body of the fire out.

At this point, officials are still working to get the barricaded suspect to surrender.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.