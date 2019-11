OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It was a busy day for fire crews as dry conditions and the wind helped fuel fires that started in fields and grass.

On Tuesday evening, fire crews were called to a grass fire near S.W. 29th and Cemetery Rd.

Officials say the blaze started near a house and actually burned several items that were left in the yard.

Several agencies arrived at the scene and worked to make sure it didn’t spread to nearby properties.