First-of-its-kind United plane offers self-serve snack bar, legroom and nonstop flights from OKC to Chicago

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - More legroom, a self-serve snack bar and even a place for your luggage in the cabin - sounds like a luxury flight right?

Well, it's now available in Oklahoma City with nonstop service to Chicago on a first-of-its-kind airplane.

On the outside, the United Airlines plane looks pretty standard but take a step inside - and you'll realize - it's not.

"We're the first and only airline to offer this level of service on a 50-seat regional jet," said Nick Depner with United Airlines.

From the self-serve snack bar in first-class to more legroom and full storage in the cabin, it's unique.

"So no more leaving their bags on the jetway and gate-checking, only to have to retreat them after the flight," Depner said.

The flight also offers TV and movie streaming along with full WiFi on-board.

"So you can remain connected to all the things you so choose throughout your trip," said Depner. "Making they sure have that premium experience from start to finish whether that end journey is in London, Tokyo or Sao Palo along the way."

For right now, United's CRJ-550 is only offering nonstop flights to Chicago from Oklahoma City, but Will Rogers World Airport officials say air traffic has grown significantly over the last two and a half years.

Mayor David Holt told News 4 last week that OKC has never turned down a non-stop flight - and don't plan on it.

"All of that matters a lot - job creators and visitors, obviously, are more likely to come here the easier it is," Holt said.

With construction projects happening now both on the airport terminal and roadways - it's evident air travel here is growing and transforming in Oklahoma City.

"Which just totally reflects what has happened in our community over the last decade as far as business growth, industry growth, tourism growth, and the airlines are really paying attention to that," said Karen Carney, Will Rogers World Airport spokesperson.

Now this fancy new plane - is the cherry on top.

United officials say the price point is around the industry standard, but like all flights, prices fluctuate when they're more in demand.

Flights on this new plane started in Oklahoma City last week.