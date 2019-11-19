× Ft. Towson woman charged with husband’s murder

FT. TOWSON, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) agents and deputies with the Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a woman in connection with her husband’s suspicious death in Fort Towson.

Shanda Johnson-Williams, 48, has been arrested in connection to the homicide of her husband, 48-year-old Jamie Williams.

According to the medical examiner, Jamie died from a stab wound.

Jamie was found unresponsive in his home in the 1000 block of S. Main in Ft. Towson on Sunday. He was dead by the time paramedics arrived.

Shanda was arrested at a residence in Ft. Towson.

She was booked into the Choctaw County Jail facing a charge of first-degree murder.

Her bond will be set at arraignment.