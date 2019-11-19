Grass fires burn across OKC; fire official advises caution outdoors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Oklahoma City firefighters were hopping Tuesday, fighting more than a dozen grass fires across the city.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to 13 grass fires since 11:43 a.m. Tuesday, according to Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson, public information officer for the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

"While most fires today were relatively small, they all have great potential of becoming large, destructive fires. People must be very careful when doing anything outdoors that could cause a spark," Fulkerson said in a news release.

Tuesday's weather conditions increased the grass fire risk.

"Humidity dropped below 25%, winds were 15 m.p.h., and vegetation is brown. Introduce a single spark, and a grass fire is born," Fulkerson said in a news release.

The largest grass fire on Tuesday was at NW 192nd Street and Portland Avenue, which was actually in Deer Creek Fire Department's jurisdiction.

OKC, Deer Creek, Edmond, and Oak Cliff's fire departments worked together to fight the widespread blaze as law enforcement agencies provided traffic control in the surrounding area, according to the news release.

"The fire did approach tank batteries and hay bales, but firefighters were able to keep the fire away from them. The winds pushed the fire to the north/northwest and scorched an estimated 50 acres before firefighters brought it under control," Fulkerson said.