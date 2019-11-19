Hundreds hit the pavement to honor runner hit, killed by vehicle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Hundreds of people hit the pavement Monday night to honor the life of a 65-year-old runner who died after being hit by a vehicle over the weekend.

Around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Joe Warfield was running near Lake Overholser when he was hit by a vehicle.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but later died from his injuries.

Warfield was well-known for sporting neon yellow and green colors while doing what he loved - running.

At least 200 runners paid tribute Monday night by wearing the same colors during an honorary run for Warfield.

Friend and fellow runner, Stacey Brown, told News 4 Warfield will be remembered for his smiles and his love of running.

"Running gave him a platform, gave him a way to shine, people could see his kindness love for others," she said. "I run with these guys because of Joe, that's how we know he was the connecting piece."

Brown says Warfield was training for the New York City Marathon when he was hit.

Funeral services are scheduled for Friday in Moore.