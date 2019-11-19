× “It changes your past because you know someone loves you,” 16-year-old Andrew is hoping for a fresh start

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Andrew has been in the custody of the Department of Human Services for the past three years and is now hoping that someone will give him a second chance at a loving home.

Andrew is 16-years-old and loves to hang out with his three best friends. He enjoys math but wants to become a child psychologist when he grows up. He says he sees it as a way to give back after all of the help he has received from his former foster mom, who has been a guiding force for him.

“I want to work with teens too because, I mean, us teens there’s not a lot of foster care people out there that want teens because we are older. The system is just messed up,” he said.

Andrew says he’s been through situations where people look at his past and don’t want to give him a chance.

“We do have a past but I feel like when you’re in a family, it changes it. It changes your past because you know someone loves you,” Andrew said.

He’s been in five foster homes since he went into DHS custody three years ago.

Andrew is ready to get out of the system with a single mom, two mothers or a mother and father.

He’s already got a plan if a family adopts him.

“My dream was after the courthouse after you sign the papers, after you take the pictures, have like a big old party, invite all my friends.”

It would be a celebration of a new chapter with a stable family and a place to call home.

“I’ve never felt permanency. I’ve never stayed at one spot so staying at one spot permanently would mean the world to me,” Andrew said.

Your best shot at adopting a child is to go ahead and get the process started. It can take a few months to get approved. For all of the details, contact the DHS hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or visit online here.

