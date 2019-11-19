Jury to determine competency of man accused of murdering missing Oklahoma girls

WELCH, Okla. (KFOR/KOKI) – It has been almost 20 years, and family members in Oklahoma are still searching for answers related to the deaths and disappearances of loved ones.

The case began in 1999 when investigators discovered the bodies of Danny and Kathy Freeman inside their burning home in Welch. Authorities soon learned that the couple’s daughter, 16-year-old Ashley Freeman, and her friend, 16-year-old Lauria Bible, were missing.

Although rescue teams searched the area, they never found any sign of the teenagers.

The initial investigation didn’t get very far, but authorities said a review in recent years uncovered new evidence, including witness statements linking Ronnie Busick, Warren Phillip Welch and David Pennington to the killings.

Several witnesses said the men killed the Freemans over money owed for drugs, according to authorities.

19 years after the murders, authorities charged Busick with four counts of first-degree murder in relation to the cold case. The other two men have since died.

In an arrest affidavit filed in Busick’s case, authorities believe Ashley Freeman and Bible were “kidnapped, tied up, raped and held at Welch’s mobile home for a ‘matter of days’ before being strangled.”

An anonymous caller told investigators that the teens were both killed and their bodies were dumped in a mineshaft southwest of Picher, Oklahoma.

Although authorities say they have searched the area, their bodies have never been found.

Now, it will be up to a jury to determine if Busick is competent to stand trial.

A competency hearing is set to begin on Dec. 13 in Craig County.

Busick is charged with four counts of first-degree murder, first-degree arson and two counts of kidnapping.