KFOR joins The Salvation Army to kick off 2019 Angel Tree program

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Salvation Army kicked off the Angel Tree program this morning at Quail Springs Mall, and News 4’s Kevin Ogle was on hand to help get this morning rolling.

“We have over 1,300 households we will be serving here in Oklahoma county. That’s 375 seniors and about 2,400 plus children, this year. They’ll receive new gifts. That’s toys, bikes and clothes,” Major Susan Ellis said.

Pick an angel off the tree, purchase the gifts listed on the angel and return the gifts unwrapped to the mall Angel Tree.

Angel Trees can be found at Quail Springs Mall and Penn Square Mall.

Be sure to participate in this year’s Angel Tree program because your generosity will bring a little joy to many this Christmas.