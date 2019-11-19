× Man accused of robbing convenience store clerk, stealing vehicle

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man was arrested after he allegedly robbed a convenience store clerk and then stole a car.

On Nov. 17, just before 12:30 a.m., police responded to an armed robbery call at the Petro Gas Station near Reno and Martin Luther King.

Police say a clerk was leaving work when a man sitting in the passenger seat of a car pulled out a gun and ordered him to empty his pockets, including his car keys.

The man then allegedly stole the clerk’s car while the clerk went back inside the store to call 911.

28-year-old Raymond Hickman was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on complaints of larceny and robbery.

The victim’s vehicle was discovered in southwest Oklahoma City.