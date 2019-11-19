Mercy opens new primary care clinic, emergency department in Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Residents in Edmond will now be able to visit a new clinic for any health concerns.

In January of 2018, officials broke ground on the $30 million primary care clinic and emergency department just south of Mercy’s original Edmond campus along I-35.

Officials say the first level of the new building is an emergency room, which is an extension of Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City’s emergency department, and features 11 exam rooms, ultrasound, imaging services, full laboratory services, an infectious disease isolation room, and a generator.

Officials say 15 emergency physicians, 20 nurses, and several support staff will take shifts around-the-clock to serve patients.

“We have had multiple patients come into our I-35 facility looking for an emergency room,” said Dr. Jesse Campbell, chief administrative officer for Mercy Clinic. “I can’t tell you how many times we’ve had to call an ambulance to take those patients to an emergency department, ultimately delaying their care. Now, we’ll be able to take those patients downstairs from the primary care clinic or across the parking lot from the specialty care clinic building for the appropriate, convenient care they need.”

On the second floor, Mercy clinic will have 16 primary care providers.

The new Mercy Edmond I-35 facility is located at 2301 W. I-35 Frontage Road in Edmond.