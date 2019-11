MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Midwest City Police Department is looking for two bikers who allegedly damaged the walls of Midwest City High School’s Veterans Memorial.

The two suspects were caught on camera riding bicycles repeatedly on the walls Sunday.

If you have any information or can identify these people, please call Sgt. White at (405)739-1741, extension 5161.

The reference case no. is 19-08309.