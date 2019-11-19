New Kiwanis Club facility for early childhood education to be dedicated in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Kiwanis Club of Oklahoma City will dedicate a new facility, Thursday, that will house Head Start classes and a community building.

The Bob & Jean Harbison Education Center | The Downtown Kiwanis Community Building will be dedicated in a ceremony that begins at 9:30 a.m. at 2411 NW 1st Terrace.

“The building has two purposes, one is to have an early childhood education center that Head Start programs will function out of. The other part of the building has a community space,” said Shannon Dennis, Community Engagement Director for Smart Start Central Oklahoma.

Head Start classes began in the Education Center in October, Dennis said.

Early childhood education resources are available to not only parents who signed up for Head Start and Early Head Start programs, but are also accessible to parents from the surrounding neighborhoods and the families of students who attend Mark Twain Elementary School, which is next door to the facility, Dennis said.

“Head Start programs promote school readiness of children ages birth to five from low-income families by supporting the development of the whole child,” the Head Start website states.

Ground was broken on the facility in April 2018. It cost $2.2 to build the facility, according to Dennis.