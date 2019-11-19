OK school districts receive grant money for promoting good health

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – 19 Oklahoma school districts and two individual schools will receive funding for health-promoting projects thanks to Healthy School Incentive Grants that were approved Tuesday.

The Oklahoma Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET) Board of Directors approved the grants, which will fund various school district projects, including playground and physical education equipment, hydration stations, walking tracks and more.

“It’s much easier to develop life-long healthy habits when those habits are formed at a young age,” said TSET Board Chair Dr. Bruce Benjamin. “The purpose of the Healthy Schools Incentive Grant program is to ensure schools have the policies in place and the resources they need to promote health among students because our young people deserve every opportunity to live a healthy life.”

Jefferson Elementary School in Norman received $10,000 in grant money and Central Elementary School in Guthrie received $7,500 in grant money.

Grants are awarded to schools that adopt policies and strategies that promote being tobacco-free, increase fruit and vegetable consumption and increase physical activity for students, faculty, parents, and staff.

“These schools are doing a great job promoting healthy habits and practices to their students, and we are proud to recognize those efforts,” said TSET Executive Director Julie Bisbee. “Today’s kids are facing the prospect of living shorter lives than their parents, and that’s a trend we must reverse. Teaching the next generation to move more, eat nutritiously and be tobacco-free is a crucial step for Oklahoma to become a top 10 state in health.”

The following is the list of school districts that received grant money from TSET: