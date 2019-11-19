OKCFD: 2 injured after semi crashes with City of OKC vehicle

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department says two people were transported to the hospital on Tuesday afternoon after a semi-truck collided with a City of Oklahoma City vehicle.

First responders were called to the scene just after 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday near SE 25th and Eastern.

Fire officials say that two people were taken to the hospital; one in serious condition and one in fair condition.

Authorities say they cannot confirm which vehicle the victims came from.

There is no other information available at this time.