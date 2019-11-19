Oklahoma City hotel undergoes $6 million renovation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A large hotel in northwest Oklahoma City is undergoing a major facelift thanks to new ownership.

Officials say a complete top-to-bottom renovation has started on the former Wyndham Hotel Oklahoma City, located near May Ave. and N.W. Expressway.

The property, which will become the Radisson Oklahoma City Northwest hotel, is undergoing interior demolition of the rooms, restaurant, lobby, registration area, and event venues.

“The renovation of the Radisson OKC Northwest will bring much more than a new look to this storied property. From the redesigned front lobby to Matthew’s, our reimagined signature restaurant, every aspect of the hotel is being completely renovated and renewed from the bottom up,” said Edwin Leslie, president and CEO of LK Asset Advisors.

The hotel temporarily closed its doors for the renovation at the end of October. It is expected to reopen in January.

The property was originally built in 1969 as the Hilton Inn Northwest.