Oklahoma farmers, ranchers struggling to make ends meet following flooding, low cattle prices

OKLAHOMA (KJRH) – Oklahoma farmers and ranchers are struggling to get back on their feet after record floods earlier this year, tariff worries and low cattle prices.

“No matter what – it’s always tough to be in the farm and ranching business,” said Muskogee County rancher Bart Weidel.

Weidel and his sons work together on their hay and cattle business.

But, mother nature has made that hard for their family this year.

“It would rain so many days during a week that you really didn’t have a chance to cut something down, get it cured and bailed up before the next rain,” Weidel told KJRH.

Weidel says his sons are taking on side jobs to make a living.

“We went from around 80,000 to about 78,000 farms in Oklahoma,” said Tony Marshall with the United States Department of Agriculture. “That’s statewide.”

