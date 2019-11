OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person is in custody after a stabbing in northwest Oklahoma City.

Police responded to a stabbing just before 1:45 a.m. Tuesday near NW 50th and MacArthur.

Authorities say a man was stabbed and taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

One person was taken into custody to be interviewed.

The investigation is ongoing and no other details have been released.