Photo Gallery: Villagio of OKC resident celebrates 100th birthday

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Betty James Geis turned 100 years old on Tuesday, and the celebration for her at Villagio of OKC was as happy and bright as her smile.

Wearing a golden tiara that proclaimed her age and holding a bouquet of yellow roses, Betty beamed as family and friends celebrated her many years.

It was the latest remarkable event in 10 decades worth of memories.

Geis lived in cities across the continent before settling into her current home at Villagio. Geis has worked as a comptometer operator (a key-driven calculator invented in 1887) and ran a hairdressing company out of her garage to support her family as a single mother, a Villagio news release states.

Geis is a descendant of Samuel Harper, who fought in the Revolutionary War, and has a passion for history and genealogies.

Betty’s 100 years were officially recognized during the ceremony when she was awarded a certificate by the Centenarians of OKC.

There are approximately 350-500 Oklahomans who are 100 years old or older, according to the Centenarians of Oklahoma.

“Centenarians are part of the ‘The Greatest Generation,’ a term coined by Tom Brokaw. Many lived through the Spanish Flu epidemic of 1918 that killed approximately 675,000 Americans. They lived through the Great Depression and Dust Bowl of the 1930s and many fought in WWII and supported the war effort. They are living history and our direct link to the past,” the news release states.

