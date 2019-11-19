× Police: Oklahoma father expected to be charged with child abuse murder following baby’s death

TULSA, Okla. (KJRH) – A Tulsa father is expected to be charged with child abuse murder after his two-month-old daughter died earlier this month.

Police and emergency crews responded to a Tulsa apartment on Nov. 8 for an unresponsive child.

According to KJRH, the father of a two-month-old baby, Martrell Thames, allegedly told police he laid his daughter down for a few minutes, but found her unresponsive when he returned.

The baby was taken to the hospital where doctors say she suffered severe head injuries, as well as a torso injury. She later died from her injuries on Nov. 15.

Thames was arrested and booked into the Tulsa County Jail for child abuse. Tulsa police say he is expected to be charged with child abuse murder.