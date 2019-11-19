Scissortail Park needs you for first-ever holiday event: “Sugar Plum Promenade”

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Scissortail Park is planning its first-ever holiday event, “Sugar Plum Promenade,” and the park needs your help!

Park officials say they need small groups of carolers and local vendors for the event, as well as volunteers to help work the different stations (crafts, information, merchandise sales).

This outdoor event will feature lights, decorations, holiday-themed performances, children’s entertainment, vendors, food trucks and more.

The Sugar Plum Promenade will be Friday, December 13 from 5 p.m.– 9 p.m. and Saturday, December 14 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Carolers: For more information, please contact Ty Calanni, Technical Stage Manager, at tcalanni@scissortailpark.org

Vendors: For more information, please contact Nicole Kusnierz, Programming Manager, at nkusnierz@scissortailpark.org

Volunteers: To sign up, please email volunteer@scissortailpark.org