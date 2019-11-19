Suspect dead after 6-hour standoff with police in NW OKC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - The suspect is dead after an hours-long standoff at a Northwest Oklahoma City apartment building.

Police say it all started as a shots-fired call. Officers say the suspect was firing shots in an apartment parking lot sometime before 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Frank Celesta lives near the apartment building. He says he heard gunshots after waking up to get coffee.

“Usually it’s just people scaring each other or something and I left and got my coffee and came back and when I came back, of course, there was law enforcement you know all over and I thought well it must have evolved into something,” said Celesta.

Lieutenant Michelle Henderson with the Oklahoma City Police Department says the suspect then barricaded himself inside a second-floor apartment.

“His sister let us know that he was in the apartment by himself she thought, while we were making a game plan of what we were going to do then he set a fire.”

A short time later, police say the suspect set a fire and smoke could be seen billowing out of a window.

Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson said they had to fight the fire without going into the building.

“We can’t just go flying into buildings knowing that there is someone inside that possibly has a gun and we don’t know what their intent is," said Fulkerson.

Shortly after 4 p.m., the tactical team entered the building. The suspect is dead, but police have not released his cause of death.