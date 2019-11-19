× The Pioneer Woman to sign copies of new cookbook at Oklahoma City bookstore

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma chef is expected to sign copies of her latest book at an Oklahoma City bookstore this weekend.

Ree Drummond, The Pioneer Woman, will be signing copies of her latest cookbook, “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The New Frontier: 112 Fantastic Favorites for Everyday Eating,” at Full Circle Bookstore in Oklahoma City on Saturday.

This is a ticketed event, and purchase of the book includes a wristband that is required for standing in line for the signing.

The event is from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23 at Full Circle Bookstore, 1900 Northwest Expressway, in Oklahoma City.

For more information, call the bookstore at (405) 842-2900.