Three killed in Duncan Walmart parking lot shooting identified

DUNCAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities have identified three people shot and killed in the parking lot of an Oklahoma Walmart this week.

Just after 9:50 a.m. Monday, Duncan police responded to a reported shooting in the Walmart parking lot near Highway 81 and West Plato Road.

When police arrived, they found a woman and man dead inside of a vehicle, as well as another man dead near the rear of the vehicle on the ground.

Police say there were several gunshot holes in the windshield of the vehicle, along with multiple shell casings and live rounds on the ground near the vehicle. A 9 mm handgun was also found near the man on the ground.

On Tuesday, Lt. John Byers, with the Duncan Police Department, identified the man and woman inside the vehicle as 39-year-old Aubrey P. Perkins, of Minco, and 31-year-old Rebecca N. Vescio-Varela, of Duncan. The man outside of the vehicle was identified as 43-year-old Wbiliado R. Varela Jr., of Duncan.

According to police, Vescio and Perkins were inside Walmart at the Money Center prior to the shooting. Vescio was an employee of Walmart, police said, but was not working.

Officials say the two exited the store to get back in their car when Varela, who was inside a vehicle parked in front of the pair, got out of the vehicle and fired multiple rounds into their windshield.

Vescio and Perkins were hit multiple times, and that’s when Varela went to the rear of the vehicle and turned the gun on himself.

All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

Varela and Vescio were married, or had a common-law marriage, police say, adding that Vescio and Perkins were dating.

Duncan police say they are still reviewing surveillance video of the incident.

District Attorney Jason Hicks said at no time was there a threat inside Walmart and this appears to be an isolated incident.

Walmart issued the following statement on Monday: