Thunder Lose Tight One to Clippers, George

The Oklahoma City Thunder faced Paul George on Monday night for the first time since he left the team last summer, and PG had 18 points, helping the Los Angeles Clippers to a 90-88 win over OKC at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

In an ugly offensive game that saw both teams shoot 40 percent or worse, George hit a 3-pointer with 25 seconds left to give L.A. the lead 89-88.

Danilo Gallinari, also facing his former team, missed a jumper in the final seconds that could have given the Thunder the lead.

The game was within single digits the entire 48 minutes, with both teams struggling offensively.

The Clippers were led by Montrez Harrell, who had 28 points and 12 rebounds, with more than half of those points coming in the fourth quarter.

The Thunder shot 37 percent from the field, and were just 7-for-27 from three-point range.

Former Clipper Chris Paul had 22 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists against his old team, while Gallinari added 14 points.

Dennis Schroder had 12 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 11 against his former team.

The Thunder remain winless in five road games and dropped to 5-8 overall.

OKC continues their two-game road trip in Los Angeles on Tuesday night when they face the L.A. Lakers at 9:30 pm at the Staples Center.