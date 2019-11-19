Day 3 of impeachment hearings

Unidentified driver killed in fiery crash

Posted 3:07 pm, November 19, 2019, by

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An individual whose identity has not yet been revealed died in a vehicle crash just outside of Coweta on Tuesday.

Around 6:34 a.m., a driver was heading east on 191st Street in a 2011 Toyota Corolla when the car went off the right side of the road, came back onto the road, then went off the left side of the road and struck a tree, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

The vehicle caught on fire upon impact, the news release states.

The driver’s body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

