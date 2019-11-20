911 calls give more details in Duncan shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUNCAN, Okla (KFOR) - We are learning more about the moments following a deadly shooting in a Walmart parking lot in Duncan on Monday.

"They are in a red car, there is a guy laying on the ground, there is gunshots on the windshield and there is a man laying on the ground."

That quote is from a 911 call the city attorney released to the Duncan Banner Newspaper.

The two victims in the car was shot multiple times in the head and chest. One caller recounted the scale of the attack

"Shots fired at Walmart? Yes, out front in the parking lot. He shot about nine rounds."

The calls came in shortly before 10 a.m., giving more detail to the moment 43-year-old Yayo Varela Jr shot and killed two people then turned the gun on himself.

"There has been a shooting; there is three three people down. One is bleeding but he has a head shot."

Police confirm Varela and the female victim were previously in some sort of marriage. They say the female and the male victim in the car were in a dating relationship. The scene was terrorizing for witnesses.

"She knows exactly what happened, she is hysterical. There is definitely one to two people down. She said she saw everything. I believe both of them are dead over there."