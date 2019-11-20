Day 4 of impeachment hearings

Arson suspect in Guthrie grassfire identified

Posted 3:19 pm, November 20, 2019, by , Updated at 03:51PM, November 20, 2019

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Guthrie Fire Department Chief has identified the man suspected of setting a fire Tuesday that led to at least 25 acres being burned in Guthrie.

The chief tells News 4 Michael Hemby, Jr. is being held on a complaint of arson in the third degree.

On Tuesday, just after 3 p.m., Guthrie firefighters responded to the 1300 block of Chestnut for a grass fire and found heavy smoke upon arrival.

The Guthrie News Page reports a man, now identified as Hemby, started the fire in a barrel.

One vehicle, hay bales, a fence, and a water line were destroyed in the fire.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze before it could reach homes or livestock. There were no reports of any injuries.

