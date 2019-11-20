At least 20 acres burn in metro grass fire, officials say

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Several fire departments responded to a grass fire in the metro early Wednesday morning.

Crews were called to the area near Coffee Creek Road and Council around 12:30 a.m. for large flames.

Officials tell News 4 some residents in the area were evacuated.

Michael Montgomery, Assistant Chief for Deer Creek Fire Protection, said fences between properties and high winds made it difficult to extinguish the fire.

Crews with Edmond, Deer Creek, Piedmont and Cashion fire departments assisted in putting out the blaze.

No structures were lost, and there were no reports of any injuries.

Approximately 20-25 acres were burned, according to Montgomery.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.